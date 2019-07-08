Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 08/07/2019 - 08:32
Business
Romania's Untold music festival required EUR 14 mln investments
07 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The fifth edition of Untold, the biggest music festival in Romania, organized this year between August 1 and 4, involved an investment of EUR 14 million, according to the organizers, local Profit.ro reported.

Ticket sales covered 40% of the costs, 40% of the budget came from sponsors, and the remaining 20% came from the fees paid by food and drink booth operators.

Every year, the budget of the festival increases by EUR 2 million, according to Edy Chereji, marketing and communications director of the festival.

Some 40% of the budget was used to pay the artists, 30% went to the producers including the decorations, the equipment, the equipment needed for the entire location, and the remaining 30% was spent for promotion.

This year, nearly 400,000 people attended the festival, of which 20% were foreigners, 20% were from Cluj-Napoca, 25% from Bucharest, and the remaining 35% from other Romanian cities. Foreign participants came from Belgium, France, and the UK, but also Brazil, India, China, South Africa, and Australia.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Untold)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 08/07/2019 - 08:32
Business
Romania's Untold music festival required EUR 14 mln investments
07 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The fifth edition of Untold, the biggest music festival in Romania, organized this year between August 1 and 4, involved an investment of EUR 14 million, according to the organizers, local Profit.ro reported.

Ticket sales covered 40% of the costs, 40% of the budget came from sponsors, and the remaining 20% came from the fees paid by food and drink booth operators.

Every year, the budget of the festival increases by EUR 2 million, according to Edy Chereji, marketing and communications director of the festival.

Some 40% of the budget was used to pay the artists, 30% went to the producers including the decorations, the equipment, the equipment needed for the entire location, and the remaining 30% was spent for promotion.

This year, nearly 400,000 people attended the festival, of which 20% were foreigners, 20% were from Cluj-Napoca, 25% from Bucharest, and the remaining 35% from other Romanian cities. Foreign participants came from Belgium, France, and the UK, but also Brazil, India, China, South Africa, and Australia.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Untold)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl
01 August 2019
Politics
Former health minister to run for mayor in Bucharest
01 August 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Three places to visit in the Apuseni Mountains this summer
31 July 2019
Social
Caracal murder case: Transcript of Romanian teen’s emergency calls reveals questionable reaction of authorities

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40