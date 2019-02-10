Biggest online retailer in Romania sets date for Black Friday 2019

As usual, Black Friday, the biggest sales event of the year, will take place in November this year and eMAG, the biggest online retailer in Romania announced the exact date: November 15.

“It will be only one day, on the free weekend between the two rounds of the presidential elections,” eMAG CEO Iulian Stanciu said, local Mediafax reported.

eMAG was the first to bring the Black Friday international concept to Romania in 2011. Last year, the online retailer registered Black Friday sales of RON 460 million (almost EUR 100 million), up 28% compared to 2017.

The total value of online sales during Black Friday 2018 in Romania went up by 30% compared to the previous year. The biggest sales were in the house and cleaning category, followed by small appliances, personal care, fashion, TV sets, telephones, tires and toys.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)