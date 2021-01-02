Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

RO smart infrastructure integrator Datacor expands to Germany

01 February 2021
Romanian company Datacor, an integrator of smart infrastructure solutions controlled by brothers Bogdan and Cristian Bilegan, plans to launch its products internationally, the first country targeted being Germany.

Datacor ended the year 2020 with revenues of RON 45 million (EUR 9.2 mln), a slight increase compared to the previous year.

"We ended 2020 on a profit, and, with the international launch of Datacor products, we estimate a 15% increase in turnover by the end of this year. We are preparing the launch in Germany," said Bogdan Bilegan, CEO of Datacor.

The company has completed the construction of the fiber-optic plant in Bistrita and will start production in the first quarter of 2021.

The Bistrita factory will produce parts for fiber-optic networks, which will be used mainly in the telecommunications industry, both for fiber-to-the-home networks and for 5G networks or local LAN networks.

The company aims to attack the European market as western countries are planning massive investments in this area.

"We want to promote our products in European countries because Germany and Austria will invest heavily. France will also have investments of about EUR 290 mln in fiber-to-the-home networks. We see in Germany that the development of fiber optic networks and other investments in infrastructure is a strategic direction," said Datacor CEO last September when announcing the opening of the plant.

27 November 2020
Business
Romania’s trade with Germany shrinks by some 13% this year
27 November 2020
Business
Romania’s trade with Germany shrinks by some 13% this year
