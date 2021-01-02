RO smart infrastructure integrator Datacor expands to Germany

Romanian company Datacor, an integrator of smart infrastructure solutions controlled by brothers Bogdan and Cristian Bilegan, plans to launch its products internationally, the first country targeted being Germany.

Datacor ended the year 2020 with revenues of RON 45 million (EUR 9.2 mln), a slight increase compared to the previous year.

"We ended 2020 on a profit, and, with the international launch of Datacor products, we estimate a 15% increase in turnover by the end of this year. We are preparing the launch in Germany," said Bogdan Bilegan, CEO of Datacor.

The company has completed the construction of the fiber-optic plant in Bistrita and will start production in the first quarter of 2021.

The Bistrita factory will produce parts for fiber-optic networks, which will be used mainly in the telecommunications industry, both for fiber-to-the-home networks and for 5G networks or local LAN networks.

The company aims to attack the European market as western countries are planning massive investments in this area.

"We want to promote our products in European countries because Germany and Austria will invest heavily. France will also have investments of about EUR 290 mln in fiber-to-the-home networks. We see in Germany that the development of fiber optic networks and other investments in infrastructure is a strategic direction," said Datacor CEO last September when announcing the opening of the plant.

(Photo: Ruletkka/ Dreamstime)

