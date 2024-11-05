Doina Costache, Google Regional Director: Fact-checking must remain a central human responsibility to combat misinformation and fraud

Partner Content

Data Talks 2024, a forum organized recently at the Immersive Museum of New Arts (MINA), brought together over 120 data analysis specialists, representing more than 40 companies from the business intelligence sector. The primary objective of this regional forum is to facilitate best practices and organize impactful events for companies, federations, and sports clubs that work with data analysis.

The conference featured seven experts who discussed the impact of data and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), on various industries, including creativity, sports, and entertainment.

A highlight of the event was a presentation by Doina Costache from Google, who emphasized the influence of content creators on global culture and the importance of ethics in using AI to combat misinformation.

Influencer Andrei Șelaru (Selly) demonstrated how data is essential for managing large events, using smart bracelet technology to improve participant experiences.

Rodica Mihalache from Publicis Group discussed how data analysis is transforming brand creativity, and Cătălin Popescu from the Romanian Football Federation offered insights into the EURO 2024 campaign.

The event concluded with a debate on the role of AI in the future of human-generated content, highlighting the need for a balance between innovation and ethical responsibility.

Andrei Popa, co-founder of Data Talks, stated that the conference aims to connect the public with data analysis specialists and to promote decisions based on accurate information.

Founded in 2022 by Andrei Popa and Anna Rossudowska, business intelligence leaders of the Superbet Group, Data Talks is a community of data analytics professionals from Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). In three years, Data Talks has organized two conferences with international participation and has formed partnerships with organizations such as the FRF Intelligence Center, Google, and btProvider.

