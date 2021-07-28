Romanian NGO completes intensive care unit for hospital in Piatra Neamt

Local NGO Daruieste Viata has completed the modular intensive care unit built for the Piatra Neamt County Hospital in northeastern Romania. A fire destroyed the hospital’s intensive care (ATI) section in November last year, killing ten COVID-19 patients.

The investment in the new modular unit amounted to EUR 2.7 million, according to G4media.ro. The funds came from donations made by more than 10,500 people and company sponsorships.

The modular hospital has 17 intensive care beds and was built at European standards. It has, for example, an air treatment system (which ensures the control of air quality, humidity and temperature, as well as the pressure difference between red and green areas, to prevent the spread of viruses and protect personnel), a medical gas platform, a fire alert system, an access control system, and a nurse call system.

The modular intensive care unit can operate for 5-10 years, with adequate maintenance. The Piatra Neamt Hospital can use it as an external intensive care department, infectious diseases department or adapt it to any other need, with low costs, according to the NGO.

The Daruieste Viata Association, founded by Carmen Uscatu and Oana Gheorghiu, is mainly known for building a donation-funded children’s hospital in Bucharest. During the state of emergency, the NGO also built a modular hospital for COVID-19 patients in the courtyard of the Elias Hospital in Bucharest, two modular units for triage in Sibiu and Bucharest, and offered 17 tonnes of protective and medical equipment to more than 140 medical units in 103 localities.

(Photo source: Facebook/Oana Gheorghiu; photo by Brândușa Bălan/motionARThoughts)