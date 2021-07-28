Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 07/28/2021 - 12:23
Social

Romanian NGO completes intensive care unit for hospital in Piatra Neamt

28 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Local NGO Daruieste Viata has completed the modular intensive care unit built for the Piatra Neamt County Hospital in northeastern Romania. A fire destroyed the hospital’s intensive care (ATI) section in November last year, killing ten COVID-19 patients.

The investment in the new modular unit amounted to EUR 2.7 million, according to G4media.ro. The funds came from donations made by more than 10,500 people and company sponsorships.

The modular hospital has 17 intensive care beds and was built at European standards. It has, for example, an air treatment system (which ensures the control of air quality, humidity and temperature, as well as the pressure difference between red and green areas, to prevent the spread of viruses and protect personnel), a medical gas platform, a fire alert system, an access control system, and a nurse call system. 

The modular intensive care unit can operate for 5-10 years, with adequate maintenance. The Piatra Neamt Hospital can use it as an external intensive care department, infectious diseases department or adapt it to any other need, with low costs, according to the NGO.

The Daruieste Viata Association, founded by Carmen Uscatu and Oana Gheorghiu, is mainly known for building a donation-funded children’s hospital in Bucharest. During the state of emergency, the NGO also built a modular hospital for COVID-19 patients in the courtyard of the Elias Hospital in Bucharest, two modular units for triage in Sibiu and Bucharest, and offered 17 tonnes of protective and medical equipment to more than 140 medical units in 103 localities.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Oana Gheorghiu; photo by Brândușa Bălan/motionARThoughts)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 05:55
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 07/28/2021 - 12:23
Social

Romanian NGO completes intensive care unit for hospital in Piatra Neamt

28 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Local NGO Daruieste Viata has completed the modular intensive care unit built for the Piatra Neamt County Hospital in northeastern Romania. A fire destroyed the hospital’s intensive care (ATI) section in November last year, killing ten COVID-19 patients.

The investment in the new modular unit amounted to EUR 2.7 million, according to G4media.ro. The funds came from donations made by more than 10,500 people and company sponsorships.

The modular hospital has 17 intensive care beds and was built at European standards. It has, for example, an air treatment system (which ensures the control of air quality, humidity and temperature, as well as the pressure difference between red and green areas, to prevent the spread of viruses and protect personnel), a medical gas platform, a fire alert system, an access control system, and a nurse call system. 

The modular intensive care unit can operate for 5-10 years, with adequate maintenance. The Piatra Neamt Hospital can use it as an external intensive care department, infectious diseases department or adapt it to any other need, with low costs, according to the NGO.

The Daruieste Viata Association, founded by Carmen Uscatu and Oana Gheorghiu, is mainly known for building a donation-funded children’s hospital in Bucharest. During the state of emergency, the NGO also built a modular hospital for COVID-19 patients in the courtyard of the Elias Hospital in Bucharest, two modular units for triage in Sibiu and Bucharest, and offered 17 tonnes of protective and medical equipment to more than 140 medical units in 103 localities.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Oana Gheorghiu; photo by Brândușa Bălan/motionARThoughts)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 05:55
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 July 2021
Events
George Enescu Festival: Romanian Athenaeum concerts held at full capacity
28 July 2021
Sports
Olympic rowing: Romanian athletes win gold and silver medals in Tokyo
27 July 2021
Culture
Romania’s Roșia Montană mining landscape added to UNESCO’s world heritage list
26 July 2021
Entertainment
Hoghilag tuberose could be the first flower in Romania to get European protection
28 July 2021
RI +
R-Create: Romanian-born startup aims to conquer Europe with returnable packaging solution
26 July 2021
Community
What I love about Romania - Thomas Hofmann (Germany): Bucharest has a dynamic and pioneering spirit
02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe