Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/03/2019 - 08:53
Business
Romania’s largest online retailer focuses on deliveries by lockers
03 October 2019
Dante International, which operates Romania’s largest online retailer eMAG, plans to reach 1,000 lockers installed across the country by the end of next year, up from only 147 now and 300 by this year's Black Friday event, said Iulian Stanciu, the company’s CEO.

Staring February 2020, the lockers will also be used by clients who want to return the products purchased, he announced, Profit.ro reported.

In Bucharest, which accounts for 30% of eMAG’s sales, the lockers account for 16% of deliveries and the delivery points, including those ran in partnership with state postal company Posta Romana, represent another 35%.

Country-wide, the lockers have a share of 2%, and the delivery points have a weight of 32%. Couriers account for 26% of deliveries in Bucharest and 64% at national level.

"We want to expand the lockers network and we want to collaborate with City Halls and other institutions," Stanciu said.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/03/2019 - 08:53
