Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 08/02/2019 - 08:19
Real Estate
Romanian online retailer Emag develops logistic facilities for own courier firm
02 August 2019
Courier company Sameday, part of Romanian online retail group Emag since 2017, is about to move from the leased warehouses within the P3 Bucharest logistics park to a new hall, developed by Emag Logistica, Profit.ro reported.

The owners of Emag, South African group Naspers and Romanian investor Iulian Stanciu, completed an investment estimated at around EUR 9 million in a 20,000-sqm warehouse on a 7.4-hectare plot of land in Chitila. The new facility received industrial park status from the authorities in July, which comes with a series of benefits for the developer (waivers for the land tax, building tax, and building permit fees). Sameday will start operating in the new warehouses this fall.

The move comes after Emag itself opened its own warehouse at the end of last year, with an area of 120,000 square meters. The facility is located near the commune of Joița (Giurgiu), west of Bucharest along Bucharest-Pitesti motorway, not far from the industrial park hosting Sameday starting this autumn.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Sameday)

Normal
