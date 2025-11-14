Politics

Daniel Băluță takes helm of Social Democratic Party’s Bucharest branch

14 November 2025

Daniel Băluță, the mayor of Bucharest’s District 4 and the Social Democratic Party’s (PSD) candidate for the capital’s City Hall, took the helm of the party’s Bucharest branch on Thursday, November 13, after being elected during an extraordinary conference. He was the sole contender for the position, according to Digi24.

In his address to party members, Băluță said the Bucharest branch must become “the engine of the party,” adding that the organization should show it can govern “with reason, with heart, and with results.” 

PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu opened the conference by thanking former Bucharest branch leader Gabriela Firea for her decade of work at the head of the organization.

“I wanted to be here today alongside Daniel and the Bucharest team not only because we are approaching an electoral test, but because the central leadership must strengthen the Bucharest organization,” Grindeanu said. “This is an especially important moment for both the party’s Bucharest branch and the future of the capital.”

Daniel Bǎluțǎ’s election as head of PSD Bucharest comes as the Social Democrats prepare for the general mayor election in the capital, scheduled for December 7. A recent poll said he is the favorite, but closely followed by the Liberal (PNL) candidate, District 6 mayor Ciprian Ciucu, and the USR candidate, Cătălin Drulă.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Alexandru Nechez)

