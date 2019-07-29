Romanian PM Dancila considers nominating successor ahead of presidential elections

Romanian prime minister Viorica Dancila, who also serves as president of the senior ruling party PSD, said on Friday that she may announce a successor for the prime minister seat, to be appointed in case she wins the presidential elections in November, local Agerpres reported.

Previously, the party’s officials stated that the target for Dancila is qualifying to the second ballot.

Asked whether the minister of finance, Eugen Teodorovici, could replace her, Dancila replied: “Definitely, yes.” Chances for Teodorovici to take the PM office in November are rather slim, though, judging from the electoral polls that indicate incumbent president Klaus Iohannis as the frontrunner candidate.

Asked who would be the prime minister with whom she would work best if elected president, Dancila said that she was considering several people.

“I think that I have to discuss this first in the National Executive Committee [before making public statements]. We have to run in the presidential elections in a tandem”, […] I think I have to go out with a proposal for prime minister,” she said.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)