RO Social Democrat leader eliminates opponents after winning internal party elections

Mayor of the 3rd district in Bucharest and an influential member of the Social Democratic Party, Robert Negoita will be suspended from the PSD for six months and Serban Nicolae, the head of the PSD senators, lost his position, Hotnews.ro reported.

Both decisions were reportedly taken in response to the criticism expressed by the two. The decisions were taken late on July 3 in an informal meeting of the party’s leadership, under the supervision of prime minister Viorica Dăncilă, who was confirmed as the president of the party on June 29.

Robert Negoita criticized PM Dancila and the Government on several occasions, claiming that the local administration face problems exactly because of the actions of the central government.

As for Şerban Nicolae, Viorica Dăncilă proposed personally to replace him at the top of the PSD caucus in the Senate. He will be replaced by Liviu Mazilu. Nicolae has recently objected to Dancila’s support for the governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur isarescu. He was also accused by the PSD Secretary General, Mihai Fifor, that he refused to collect a signature for the constitutional amendment initiative.

(Photo: Robert Negoita Facebook Page)

