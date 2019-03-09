Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 09/03/2019 - 08:35
Politics
RO prime minister says "government not blocked"
03 September 2019
Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dăncilă said on Monday, September 2, that president Klaus Iohannis told her that he would address "in a short time" the interim nominations she made for the portfolios that were held by junior ruling partner ALDE that left the ruling coalition.

“The Government is not blocked,” Dăncilă said, quoted by Agerpres.

Currently, there is no interim minister at the ministries of energy, environment and there is no minister liaison with parliament. Regular ministers need endorsement from lawmakers, while interim ministers can be endorsed directly by the president.

"I spoke to the president and he told me that in connection with the three proposals I made for ALDE portfolios, he would give me an answer in a short time. He did not tell me whether he accepts the nominations or not. We expect an answer in a relatively short time," Dăncilă told the Parliament.

Last week, president Iohannis rejected Dăncilă’s new nominations for the ministries of justice and education and for the post of deputy prime minister without many explanations.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Comments
Normal

