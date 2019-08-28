Romanian PM Dancila committed to staying in office

Romanian prime minister Viorica Dancila confirmed, in the first Government meeting after the junior ruling partner ALDE pulled out of the coalition, leaving her cabinet with a minority support in Parliament, that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) would carry on and remain in office.

“We took the decision to stay united and remain in office. The Government’s conduct is not perfect, but it is certainly effective,” said PM Dăncilă, at the beginning of the Government meeting, Agerpres reported.

All the ministers of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) except for foreign affairs minister Ramona Manescu, resigned.

By law, PM Dancila can appoint interim ministers but must nominate full fledged ministers within 45 days. Notably, the new ministers must be endorsed by the Parliament, unlike under a normal government reshuffle that does not involve a change in the political structure and requires only President’s endorsement. However, the Parliament rejecting the candidate ministers does not imply it overthrows the Government or the prime minister.

In principle, the PM can attempt indefinitely to nominate new candidate ministers, Adevarul daily explains. In the meantime, the main opposition party, the National Liberal Party (PNL) keeps warning about an imminent no-confidence motion that, judging from the public statement, should receive overwhelming support in Parliament. It is the only procedure that ends with the Government being overthrown. But even so, until a new cabinet takes oath, PM Dancila would remain in office.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

