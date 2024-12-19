M&A

Romanian businessman Dan Şucu takes over Genoa football club for EUR 45 mln

19 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dan Şucu, owner of furniture retailer Mobexpert and the main shareholder of the Rapid Bucharest football club in Romania, officially took over a 77% majority stake in the Italian football club Genoa CFC following a EUR 45 million capital increase.

"The Romanian entrepreneur, through his own investment vehicle, fully subscribed to this capital increase, obtaining in return a stake of approximately 77% of the share capital of Genoa CFC, leaving the previous shareholders in a minority," according to an announcement by the Genoa football club quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Dan Şucu's involvement "will bring economic stability and new investments to strengthen the team and infrastructure," the press release reads.

Dan Şucu has been negotiating this transaction for some time, and the discussions have accelerated in recent weeks. 

Genoa, an Italian football club founded in 1893, was owned by 777 Partners, a Miami-based investment firm, but the company failed to meet certain obligations and needed another investor. The team plays in Serie A, the top division of Italian football, and is 13th in the standings.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
M&A

Romanian businessman Dan Şucu takes over Genoa football club for EUR 45 mln

19 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dan Şucu, owner of furniture retailer Mobexpert and the main shareholder of the Rapid Bucharest football club in Romania, officially took over a 77% majority stake in the Italian football club Genoa CFC following a EUR 45 million capital increase.

"The Romanian entrepreneur, through his own investment vehicle, fully subscribed to this capital increase, obtaining in return a stake of approximately 77% of the share capital of Genoa CFC, leaving the previous shareholders in a minority," according to an announcement by the Genoa football club quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Dan Şucu's involvement "will bring economic stability and new investments to strengthen the team and infrastructure," the press release reads.

Dan Şucu has been negotiating this transaction for some time, and the discussions have accelerated in recent weeks. 

Genoa, an Italian football club founded in 1893, was owned by 777 Partners, a Miami-based investment firm, but the company failed to meet certain obligations and needed another investor. The team plays in Serie A, the top division of Italian football, and is 13th in the standings.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 December 2024
Transport
Wizz Air moves three Bucharest flights from Otopeni to Băneasa airport
19 December 2024
Politics
Marcel Ciolacu announces Social Democrats’ exit from talks on forming new government in Romania
19 December 2024
Energy
Romanian Nuclearelectrica signs EUR 1.9 bln contract for refurbishment of Cernavodă nuclear plant’s Unit 1
19 December 2024
M&A
Romanian businessman Dan Şucu takes over Genoa football club for EUR 45 mln
19 December 2024
M&A
Two investment funds take over 60% of Romania's 5 To Go coffee chain
18 December 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Study: Investors on Bucharest Stock Exchange became cautious in 2024
18 December 2024
Real Estate
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox report reveals optimistic outlook for Romanian real estate market in 2025
18 December 2024
Politics
Russia launched cyberattacks against Romania trying to influence electoral process, parliamentary committee says