Bucharest mayor keeps heating price low expecting more subsidies from Govt.

The heating price in Bucharest, paid by the households supplied by the centralised system, remains in limbo after the Government hasn't provided a clear answer about the money it can disburse to the City Hall to increase the subsidies.

As long as no new price is announced, the households will pay the same price as last year (RON 164 per Gcal. vs. RON 980, the total production and distribution cost), which is significantly less than the price paid by households using individual gas-fired heating sources, mayor Nicusor Dan assured after meeting Government representatives.

However, the arrears will accordingly pile up among the municipal heating distribution company and the heating generation company.

"The Government's response in regard to the district heating subsidy will come along with the 2022 budget planning, and I am confident that the city of Bucharest will be helped, as will be all major cities in the country facing this problem," Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan stated, quoted by News.ro.

