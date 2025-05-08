Romanian airline Dan Air to begin regular flights to Damascus

The Romanian airline Dan Air recently announced that it will begin operating regular flights to Damascus from cities such as Bucharest, Frankfurt, Berlin, and Stockholm. The company is the only one from the European Union currently operating commercial flights to Syria.

The flights will begin on June 15, and tickets are already available. The routes are made possible through bilateral agreements between Romania and Syria and the official designation received by the airline from the Ministry of Transport at the end of March 2025 and approved by the Syrian authorities at the end of April, the company says in a press release.

“We have taken on the launch of these flights to Damascus from the conviction that aviation should connect, not isolate. Syria is a destination with real connectivity needs, and we have decided to respond to these needs in a responsible and professional manner. Romania has a long-standing tradition with Syria, and the two peoples are united by history,” declared Matt Ian David, CEO of Dan Air.

Other airlines such as Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Royal Jordanian, and Kuwait Airways also offer flights to and from Damascus.

The regular commercial flights will be operated with an AIRBUS A320 aircraft, with a capacity of 180 seats. The route schedule is as follows:

Bucharest – Damascus – Bucharest, six flights per week (every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Damascus – Stockholm – Damascus, two flights per week (every Wednesday and Sunday)

Damascus – Berlin – Damascus, two flights per week (every Tuesday and Saturday)

Damascus – Frankfurt – Damascus, two flights per week (every Monday and Friday)

(Photo source: Dan Air on Facebook)