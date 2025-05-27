Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania launched the latest Island Class Ferry for BC Ferries on Thursday, May 22. It is the seventh Damen vessel to sail in the Canadian organization’s fleet.

The vessel, a Damen RoRo 8117 E3 model, is the first in an order of four battery-equipped diesel-hybrid vessels that will bring the total number of Damen vessels in the BC Ferries fleet to ten.

The ferries will be capable of operating exclusively on electric power once charging infrastructure is in place at the terminals. They will connect four coastal communities in British Columbia, operating between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island and Campbell River and Quadra Island, respectively.

The vessels will transport up to 47 vehicles and 390 passengers, recharging during passenger (dis)embarkation using renewable energy.

“It’s great to see the projects making progress in this way, with so many milestone moments taking place simultaneously. We’re all looking forward to the further development of these sustainable ferries in the coming months,” said executive director of global sales Leo Postma.

“The Island Class is now our largest single class of vessels, and they’re a critical part of our larger effort to renew and modernize our entire fleet to meet the needs of the people in British Columbia who rely on BC Ferries every single day,” he added.

Also in attendance at the launch was the Canadian Ambassador to Romania, His Excellency Gavin Buchan. “As a fully electric ferry, this vessel will be both at the leading edge of technology and something which will make a meaningful contribution to fighting climate change. It symbolizes both the strength of our partnership and the bright future which lies ahead,” he said.

As well as the vessels themselves, Damen is also supplying onshore charging equipment to BC Ferries. Following their delivery in 2027, Damen will continue to provide support for the ferries from its Canadian Service Hub located in Victoria.

(Photo source: Damen.com)