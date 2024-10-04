The Damen shipyard in Galați, Romania, is currently building a drone aircraft carrier for Portugal, the first of its kind in Europe.

The shipyard has already produced 30 military and special type ships for NATO partner countries. The current project is valued at EUR 100 million, and spent seven years in the designing phase. The construction is set to take two years.

Once completed, the ship will be 107 meters long, with a drone hangar, a flight deck 96 meters long and 11 meters wide. It will also have a cargo deck measuring 650 meters.

The ship will also be equipped with 12 containers, crew accommodation spaces, and research laboratories.

The Portuguese navy will use the ship to transport unmanned aerial vehicles and maritime drones for surveillance, as well as for underwater research, part of what they say will be the future of armed conflicts.

“The sea is very important to us, and that's why we need a very efficient navy. This ship is innovative. We are creating a new concept. This is the first ship of a new class that will be copied around the world. And it all starts in Romania,” said Portuguese defense minister Nuno Melo, cited by Digi24.

“'This could be the first ship that will primarily be a research and documentation vessel. We presented this concept in March this year, and more than 20 ship companies have asked about this concept and are very interested,” added Henrique Gouveia e Melo, head of the Portuguese naval forces.

The Damen shipyard currently does not have any projects to build ships for the Romanian Naval Forces. The company intends to invest around EUR 28 million to expand and improve its facility in Galati.

(Photo source: Damen.com)