Transport

Damen pulls out of Romanian shipyard Mangalia

02 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Dutch group Damen and the Romanian state-owned company 2MMS agreed to terminate the association contract signed in 2018 for the shared operation of Mangalia Shipyard (Santierul Naval 2 Mai). 

Under the contract signed in 2018, Damen Holding – which took over 51% of the shipyard from Daewoo in the same year – passed a 2% stake to the state-owned shareholder 2MMS in exchange for the management rights. The agreement is no longer complying with new regulations on the management of state-controlled companies approved in 2023, but the management appointed by Damen was not pulled out.

Separately, the financial performance of the shipyard deteriorated, and the companies in the Damen group decided to phase out the financing, triggering the insolvency process.

Currently, most of the 1,500 employees are technically unemployed.

The two sides have not agreed yet on the compensations that Damen Holding should receive in exchange for their 49% stake, according to Europa Libera. The press release issued by the shareholders of the shipyards does not mention such compensations.

Notably, Damen Holding is among the creditors of the shipyard, which complicates the settlement of the compensations mentioned by Europa Libera.

Damen Holdings claims RON 700 million (EUR 140 million) and, separately, the shipyard should return a RON 1 billion (EUR 200 million) payment in advance, according to Profit.ro.

In total, according to the preliminary report published in the Insolvency Bulletin and consulted by Europa Liberă, 147 institutions and companies (most of which are part of the Damen group)  demanded almost RON 2 billion (EUR 400 million).

The decision comes after a discussion between Arnout Damen, CEO of Damen Shipyards Group, and Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu. The meeting was confirmed for Europa Libera both by sources from the management of the shipyard and by high representatives of the Romanian Government.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Daniel Stoenciu)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Damen pulls out of Romanian shipyard Mangalia

02 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Dutch group Damen and the Romanian state-owned company 2MMS agreed to terminate the association contract signed in 2018 for the shared operation of Mangalia Shipyard (Santierul Naval 2 Mai). 

Under the contract signed in 2018, Damen Holding – which took over 51% of the shipyard from Daewoo in the same year – passed a 2% stake to the state-owned shareholder 2MMS in exchange for the management rights. The agreement is no longer complying with new regulations on the management of state-controlled companies approved in 2023, but the management appointed by Damen was not pulled out.

Separately, the financial performance of the shipyard deteriorated, and the companies in the Damen group decided to phase out the financing, triggering the insolvency process.

Currently, most of the 1,500 employees are technically unemployed.

The two sides have not agreed yet on the compensations that Damen Holding should receive in exchange for their 49% stake, according to Europa Libera. The press release issued by the shareholders of the shipyards does not mention such compensations.

Notably, Damen Holding is among the creditors of the shipyard, which complicates the settlement of the compensations mentioned by Europa Libera.

Damen Holdings claims RON 700 million (EUR 140 million) and, separately, the shipyard should return a RON 1 billion (EUR 200 million) payment in advance, according to Profit.ro.

In total, according to the preliminary report published in the Insolvency Bulletin and consulted by Europa Liberă, 147 institutions and companies (most of which are part of the Damen group)  demanded almost RON 2 billion (EUR 400 million).

The decision comes after a discussion between Arnout Damen, CEO of Damen Shipyards Group, and Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu. The meeting was confirmed for Europa Libera both by sources from the management of the shipyard and by high representatives of the Romanian Government.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Daniel Stoenciu)

Read next
Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 December 2024
Transport
Romanian Auto Registry introduces digital certificate with odometer readings for every car
02 December 2024
Politics
Romania parliamentary elections 2024: Social Democrats lead, far-right AUR and Liberals follow as vote count nears completion
02 December 2024
Politics
Outgoing Romanian president Klaus Iohannis asks citizens for forgiveness for mistakes, causing disappointment
02 December 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian state-owned bank CEC issues EUR 300 mln MREL bonds
02 December 2024
Macro
Romania's public debt to GDP ratio hits 54.4% at end-September
29 November 2024
Politics
“The Kremlin wants us back in its shadow,” Moldovan president Maia Sandu tells Romanian voters
29 November 2024
Sports
Update: Romania’s Simona Halep denounces “ill will” after another tennis player receives one-month suspension for banned substance
29 November 2024
Politics
Central Electoral Bureau validates Bucharest referendum results