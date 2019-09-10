Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/09/2019 - 08:21
Business
Romanian Court rejects Damen’s objection to major corvette contract
09 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest Court rejected the appeal filed by Dutch shipbuilding group Damen, after the Romanian Defense Ministry (MApN) awarded the contract for four multifunctional corvettes to the Naval Group of France and local Constanta Naval Shipyard. The decision is not final and Damen already announced it would challenge it.

“At this moment, we are waiting for the court to motivate the decision. Even so [without the motivation], the decision includes some fundamental points, favorable to Damen, which we will develop in the appeal,” Damen announced in a statement, local Hotnews.ro reported. 

The Court said it dismissed, among others, the objection raised by Damen in regard to the appointment of the committee that evaluated the offers.

Naval Group (France), Damen (Netherlands) and Fincantieri (Italy) competed in the tender organized by the Romanian state for the contract, initially estimated at EUR 1.6 billion. Romtehnica, the state company that organized the tender to buy four multirole corvettes for the Navy, notified the association between the French Naval Group and Constanţa Naval Shipyard that it has won the tender on July 2. According to information circulated by media and partly confirmed by defence minister Gabriel Leş, Naval Group submitted a bid of EUR 1.2 billion, the other offers being higher: EUR 1.25 billion (Damen) and EUR 1.34 billion (Fincantieri).

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/09/2019 - 08:21
Business
Romanian Court rejects Damen’s objection to major corvette contract
09 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest Court rejected the appeal filed by Dutch shipbuilding group Damen, after the Romanian Defense Ministry (MApN) awarded the contract for four multifunctional corvettes to the Naval Group of France and local Constanta Naval Shipyard. The decision is not final and Damen already announced it would challenge it.

“At this moment, we are waiting for the court to motivate the decision. Even so [without the motivation], the decision includes some fundamental points, favorable to Damen, which we will develop in the appeal,” Damen announced in a statement, local Hotnews.ro reported. 

The Court said it dismissed, among others, the objection raised by Damen in regard to the appointment of the committee that evaluated the offers.

Naval Group (France), Damen (Netherlands) and Fincantieri (Italy) competed in the tender organized by the Romanian state for the contract, initially estimated at EUR 1.6 billion. Romtehnica, the state company that organized the tender to buy four multirole corvettes for the Navy, notified the association between the French Naval Group and Constanţa Naval Shipyard that it has won the tender on July 2. According to information circulated by media and partly confirmed by defence minister Gabriel Leş, Naval Group submitted a bid of EUR 1.2 billion, the other offers being higher: EUR 1.25 billion (Damen) and EUR 1.34 billion (Fincantieri).

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 October 2019
Social
Online retailer's manifest-commercial starring 102-year old #rezist advocate stirs fiery debate in Romania
08 October 2019
Politics
EC president-elect rejects Romania’s second proposal for commissioner
08 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s SocDem Govt., giving away money it does not have to stay in power
08 October 2019
Politics
Former president: If Biden’s son had business in Romania, I would have known
07 October 2019
Sports
Bucharest will have only two of four stadiums ready by Euro 2020 at higher costs
07 October 2019
Business
Tech unicorn UiPath spends over EUR 1 mln on chairs for its employees in Romania
07 October 2019
Politics
What are Joe Biden’s dealings in Romania, invoked by Donald Trump’s lawyer?
06 October 2019
Politics
Giuliani drags Romania into Trump-Biden scandal

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40