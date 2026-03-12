Environment

New generation of Dalmatian pelicans hatching in Romania’s Danube Delta

12 March 2026

A new generation of Dalmatian pelicans is beginning to hatch in strictly protected areas of the Razim-Sinoe complex in the Danube Delta in Romania, the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve Authority (ARBDD) said. The species, known scientifically as Pelecanus crispus, is considered globally endangered.

“The Danube Delta remains one of the few places in the world where this species finds favorable conditions for nesting and breeding, which is why protecting its habitats is essential,” said the organization.

Environmental inspectors monitoring the Ceaplace Island Scientific Reserve observed 96 Dalmatian pelicans and 36 nests at the beginning of February, including 24 with eggs. During the latest monitoring, the number of birds increased to 130, with 86 nests containing eggs and six nests already hosting chicks, indicating that the hatching process is underway.

In the nearby Prundu cu Păsări Islands Scientific Reserve, inspectors recorded 18 adult Dalmatian pelicans and 13 nests with eggs, alongside around 300 nests belonging to the European herring gull.

The ARBDD said the nesting sites benefit from strong natural protection, as the islands are surrounded by water and are located in legally designated strictly protected areas monitored regularly by environmental inspectors.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/ARBDD - Administratia Rezervatiei Biosferei Delta Dunarii)

