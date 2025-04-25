Dacian silver treasure discovered in Mureș County to be exhibited at Night of Museums

A rare Dacian silver treasure discovered last autumn in the village of Ațintiș, Mureș County, will go on public display for the first time during this year’s Night of Museums event on May 17, Agerpres reported. The nine-piece hoard was unearthed by two hobbyist metal detectorists and has since been confirmed by specialists as an exceptional archaeological find.

The Mureș County Museum, which will exhibit the treasure, announced that the pieces have undergone cleaning and initial research following field investigations carried out by the museum’s archaeology team. The treasure includes a twisted silver necklace, a bracelet with gilded ends, fibulae with geometric and solar motifs, a silver chain made of interlinked rings, and other finely decorated items, some featuring enamel detailing.

Museum representative Iulia Vizi told Agerpres that the hoard is believed to have belonged to a member of the Dacian aristocracy, reflecting both high social status and potentially sacred significance. Weighing over 500 grams, the treasure also supports evidence of ancient Dacian settlements in the region.

A second discovery made earlier this year in Breaza, Mureș County, further strengthens the case for Dacian habitation in the area. Another silver treasure, this time consisting of six pieces, was found by Dionisie-Aurel Moldovan and Sebastian-Adrian Zăhan. The find consists of several ornamental pieces, including a bracelet, three brooches (fibulae), a necklace chain, and a belt.

The artifacts from Breaza, now in the care of the Mureș County Museum, are currently being cataloged and cleaned and will undergo further archaeological study. Field research is also set to begin at the Breaza site in hopes of identifying the Dacian settlement or fortification linked to the find.

(Photo source: Facebook/Muzeul Judeţean Mureş / Maros Megyei Múzeum)