Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Politics

Romanian PM-designate Ciolos fails to find partners but keeps faith

14 October 2021
Romanian prime minister-designate Dacian Ciolos admitted that his first meeting with the leaders of the Liberal party (PNL) and ethnic Hungarians (UDMR) was a failure, but he announced another round of negotiations for Friday, October 15.

The leaders of the two would-be partners, Florin Citu and Kelemen Hunor, need time to get a mandate for negotiations from their parties, Ciolos explained, according to Hotnews.ro. However, it was a diplomatic answer as the two partners were approached by reformist (USR) leader Dacian Ciolos for restoring the centre-right coalition.

Florin Citu said that he attended the meeting “out of respect for Romanians,” G4media.ro reported. And he reiterated aggressive remarks against Ciolos, which indicates that he’s unlikely to at least ask for a mandate for negotiations from his party.

Citu mentioned again the “majority” of MPs who overthrew him from post with the no-confidence motion in Parliament, formed by Ciolos’ party USR, radical AUR and Social Democrats (PSD).

Kelemen Hunor, in his turn, said that a ruling coalition should necessarily include all the members of the initial alliance that was formed last December, immediately after the general elections. He stuck with the traditional diplomacy of UDMR and recommended all the leaders involved (meaning Florin Citu) to leave behind the past and look for a solution. But as long as PNL and its leader Citu are not ready to negotiate (and they are not), UDMR will remain cautious as well. 

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

12 October 2021
(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

12 October 2021
