Dacia seeks EUR 7.5 mln state aid to further automatize its plant in Romania

While the Romanian Government has generally linked the state aid extended to companies to the number of workplaces generated by the specific project, carmaker Dacia is now asking for a RON 37.5 million (EUR 7.5 million) state aid to finance part of the RON 85 million (EUR 17 billion) investment in a fully-automated paint shop.

The entry into production of Dacia's first compact SUV, Bigster, at the end of 2024 puts pressure on quality standards, and the factory plans to invest in automation – but this means even fewer jobs, Ziarul Financiar said.

"The project involves a change in technology, a change in the general process of painting vehicles. Technical information represents a component of innovation that we cannot yet provide details on. The project will not generate new jobs," Automobile Dacia representatives told the daily.

(Photo source: the company)