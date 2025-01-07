Dacia Sandero will most likely be the best-selling car in Europe in 2024, according to preliminary data covering 97% of sales in the EU, European Free Trade Association countries, and United Kingdom.

Looking at the provisional rankings, the Sandero leads the Top 10 with 247,210 units sold in the first 11 months of 2024, followed by the Volkswagen Golf with just under 200,000 units and the Renault Clio currently in third place, according to Dataforce information cited by Motor1.

The Tesla Model Y, the best-sold car of 2023, is the only electric car in the rankings but has dropped to sixth place, with 181,781 units registered from January to November (-21%). The drop can be explained by the ongoing crisis in the EV market.

November’s European registration data also highlights which automakers had the most models in the Top 50. Volkswagen led with seven models (Tiguan in second place, Golf in fourth, and T-Roc in seventh). Next was Skoda, another brand of the German group, with six models (notably Octavia in 11th, Fabia in 25th, and Enyaq in 29th).

Toyota had five cars in the Top 50 in November (Yaris Cross in eighth, Yaris in ninth, and Corolla in 17th). After 11 months, the Volkswagen Group and Toyota share the lead with six models each, followed by Skoda with five, Peugeot with four, and Dacia with three.

While the final ranking may change, the gap between the Sandero and the Golf is hard to close in just a month. In 2023, the Sandero was the second-most sold car in Europe, after the Tesla Model Y.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vanderwolfimages | Dreamstime.com)