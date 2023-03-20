Dacia’s new C-segment SUV based on the Bigster concept to be produced in Romania

Romanian car manufacturer Dacia said that its new C-segment SUV based on the Bigster concept, scheduled to launch in 2025, will be produced at its factory in Mioveni, Romania. In addition, the next-generation Duster will also be built at the local facility.

"True to the spirit of Dacia, the new SUV, robust and spacious, will be launched in 2025. Just one year earlier, in 2024, the third generation of the Duster model will appear on the assembly line of the Mioveni factory," Dacia said in its statement.

"Both the upcoming Duster and the new SUV based on the Bigster concept are developed on Renault Group's CMF-B platform," the company also said, adding that this platform allows the development of a wide range of vehicles, with lengths from 4.1 meters to 4.6 meters.

To support this offensive on the C segment, starting from the second quarter of 2024, the Jogger model, including the Jogger HYBRID 140 version, will also be produced at the Tangier plant in Morocco.

Renault unveiled Dacia’s new compact SUV concept Bigster about two years ago. At that time, it said the Bigster could come in both alternative-energy and hybrid engines.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dacia.ro)