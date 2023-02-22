Dacia overtakes Peugeot and Skoda on the European market in January

Romanian carmaker Dacia increased its market share in Europe by 1.3pp to 6% in January, thanks to an outstanding 42.6% YoY advance to 45,511 units sold in the month.

In January, Dacia overtook two important brands in the market, Peugeot and Skoda, along sustained upward trend of the brand on the EU market, Profit.ro reported.

Renault managed to register more cars than in January 2021 as well, 10% more, and the entire Renault Group reported an advance of 24% YoY to a total of 88,636 units.

It should be noted, however, that Dacia once again surpassed Renault after achieving this for the first time in July and August 2022. As a result, Dacia was officially the third best-selling brand in Europe, surpassed only by VW and Toyota.

At the same time, Dacia recently reported that more of its cars are produced in Morocco than at its factory in Romania.

(Photo source: Dacia)