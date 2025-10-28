Business

DAAS Epta training center for refrigeration technicians opens in Romania after EUR 0.5 mln investment

28 October 2025

DAAS Epta Romania, part of the Epta Group, has opened a new training center in Ploiești dedicated to refrigeration technicians, following an investment of more than EUR 500,000. The facility, located at the company’s headquarters, is the first of its kind established by a private company in Romania’s refrigeration industry, the company said.

The DAAS Epta Training Center will offer both theoretical and practical courses on refrigeration systems, covering four qualification levels. Training sessions are hands-on, based on state-of-the-art equipment: functional refrigeration systems using natural refrigerants, electrical panels, heat pumps, and “best in class” display cases developed by Epta. 

The center’s infrastructure includes a showroom dedicated to Epta technology, a training room for apprentices where the basics of refrigeration are taught, and modern, fully equipped classrooms for theoretical study. Emerging technologies such as virtual reality and artificial intelligence will be gradually integrated into the training sessions.

Moreover, according to the company, the program also includes technical instruction and soft skills modules.

The first training sessions are being attended by employees from DAAS’s service, installation, and telemonitoring departments. Each course lasts one week, with daily and weekly evaluations. 

The center can accommodate up to 30 participants, working in small groups to allow for hands-on practice.

The company is collaborating with the “Elie Radu” Technical High School in Ploiești, technical universities, and the Romanian Refrigeration Technicians Association to develop future programs. It also plans to seek accreditation to issue official refrigeration technician certifications.

Founded in 1993, DAAS Epta Romania operates in the refrigeration, HVAC, and food service sectors. The company became part of the international Epta Group in 2015.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Business

