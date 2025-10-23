HR

Romanian state-funded project offers subsidies to employers hiring, training people over 30

23 October 2025

Employers who hire people older than 30 and registered with the Public Employment Service (SPO) to train them in the workplace can receive a monthly subsidy of RON 2,250 (approximately EUR 450) per apprentice, the Bucharest Employment Agency (AMOFM) announced.

The funding is available as part of the project Formactiv - Training and Active Work, which runs through December 2029. The purpose of the project is to increase employment opportunities for the unemployed registered with the SPO.

To access these programs, employers must conclude an agreement with AMOFM Bucharest.

“The apprenticeship contract is an individual employment contract, concluded for a fixed period, under which an apprentice undertakes to train professionally during the professional activity. The employer undertakes to ensure the payment of the salary and all the conditions necessary for professional training. The duration of the apprenticeship contract is established depending on the level of qualification for which the apprentice is to be trained,” AMOFM said, quoted by Agerpres.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jakub Jirsak/Dreamstime.com)

