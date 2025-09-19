Politics

Czech president Petr Pavel spotted on holiday in Romania

19 September 2025

Czech president Petr Pavel spent a few days in Romania at the beginning of September while on holiday. According to statement by the Romanian Embassy in Prague, the Czech leader traveled mountain routes by motorcycle and chose modest accommodations. 

Pavel tried to see as much of what Romania had to offer. He planned his routes, including the famous mountain roads Transfăgărășan and Transalpina, where he saw bears, and did not spend more than one night in the same place. 

In one episode, Petr Pavel and the accompanying Dr. Tomáš Šebek helped a stranger on the street overcome an epileptic seizure. 

The official visited several cities, including Craiova, and said he would recommend Romania to everyone.

“It is a beautiful country, with many nice people and very beautiful places. I believe that when people go to the mountains, they will certainly not go wrong, because the mountains still have something wild and very friendly in them, something probably rare to find elsewhere these days,” commented Petr Pavel, for Idnes.cz.

(Photo source: Petr Pavel on Facebook)

