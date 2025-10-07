Inspiration, best practices, and a radiography of the local CX landscape: CX Conference Bucharest 2025 brings to the forefront global leaders in Customer Experience and the latest studies about Romanian consumers

News from Companies

In line with International Customer Experience Day (CX Day), a global initiative that promotes the importance of customer experience in organizational success, Romania becomes a regional reference point through CX Conference Bucharest 2025, an event organized by Customer Experience Romania under the coordination of Gabriela Ciupitu, a globally recognized leader in the field of Customer Experience (CX).

Held on October 14–15, the event brings to Bucharest international leaders, local specialists, and the latest research on customer perception and CX practices on the Romanian market, namely the Customer Centricity Index, developed in partnership with Ipsos, and the CX Maturity Study 2025, carried out together with Staffino.

Studies and exchange of experience with local and international leaders

The 2025 edition marks the launch of two essential studies for the local market. The Customer Centricity Index, developed in partnership with Ipsos, offers a detailed picture of how customers perceive brands in industries such as retail, financial services, energy, and telecom.

Beyond the level of satisfaction, the study analyzes process consistency, the relevance of digital channels, and the quality of direct interactions, and the results will be recognized during the Customer Centricity Gala, which rewards companies with outstanding performance in customer relations.

In parallel, the CX Maturity Study 2025, carried out together with Staffino, evaluates the level of maturity of organizations in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, considering six fundamental pillars: strategy, customer-centric culture, employee journey, customer journey, voice of the customer, and technologies. Preliminary conclusions show significant progress in the digital area but also that organizational culture remains the main barrier to developing coherent and sustainable experiences.

Both studies confirm a common trend: companies that invest in the culture of experience and employee engagement achieve better results in customer retention and financial performance.

The insights from the two studies and the discussions within CX Conference Bucharest 2025 outline several clear directions for the coming years. Artificial intelligence accelerates processes and simplifies interactions, yet customers continue to seek authentic and personalized connections. Loyalty is becoming increasingly fragile, a single negative experience can undo years of investment in a brand. At the same time, CX and EX are interdependent: engaged employees are the premise for satisfied customers, and measuring impact becomes essential, as companies that do not correlate customer experience with financial performance risk being left behind.

International leaders in Bucharest: from AI to empathy. Two days of conference and workshops

CX Conference Bucharest 2025 will bring to the stage major names of the global CX community: Ian Golding, one of the most respected CX consultants worldwide, Bruce Temkin, founder of TemkinSight and pioneer of the Customer Experience discipline, and Olga Potaptseva, CEO of European Customer Consultancy and expert in transforming organizational cultures.

They will be joined by local professionals such as Andreea Coca (Pluxee Romania), Mihai Ciută (Raiffeisen Bank Romania), Oana Aftenii (RetuRO), Gabriela Roșca (Smart HR), Alina Dimbean (Delgaz Grid), Roxana Craciun (Medicover), Ileana Alexandru (Mega Image), as well as Ewelina Pabich-Dabrowska and Patrycja Kazmierska from BNP Paribas Poland.

On October 14, the main conference will take place at Le Château (Strada Turturelelor 11, Sector 3, near Piața Alba Iulia), in a format dedicated to presentations, debates, and case studies exploring the link between technology, organizational culture, and customer experience.

October 15 will be dedicated to CX Workshops, hosted by Maidan Spațiul (Bulevardul Expoziției 2, Sector 1), where participants will work alongside international and local experts to find answers to their questions in the mentoring session with Ian Golding, to translate CX into B2B customer relationships for increased business results with Olga Potaptseva, and to create the vision of customer experience in 2035 together with Bulent Duagi and Gabriela Ciupitu.

The conference agenda includes debate sessions, case studies, and applied workshops on integrating AI into CX processes without losing the human dimension, organizational culture as a driver of loyalty, and correlating customer experience (CX) with employee experience (EX) and business results.

Registrations are open at cx-conference.ro.

CX Conference 2025 is organized by Customer Experience Romania, with the support of Staffino, Graia, Verint, and Ipsos, and is endorsed by Smart HR Community, Enjoee, Maidan Spațiul, and PXcellence.

International partners: Customer Institute, Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA), Awards International, Customer Experience Magazine (CXM).

Media Partners: Wall-Street.ro, Start-up.ro, Retail.ro, Transilvania Business, Ziarul Bursa, EventsMax, PRwave, Romania-Insider.com, RomaniaJournal.ro și SoftLead.ro.

