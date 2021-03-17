Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 08:04
Business

Romania’s CA gap narrows in Jan on fewer holidays abroad

17 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's current account deficit narrowed to EUR 239 million in January, down 37% compared to the same month of 2020.

The CA gap is seasonally small in the first month of the year; therefore, the improvement will not weigh much in the overall full-year balance.

The smaller volume of holidays Romanians spent abroad made a major positive impact on the CA balance improvement. The outflows for tourism services were only EUR 180 mln in the first month this year, compared to EUR 244 mln in the same month last year. As the ski slopes in Austria and other European countries were closed, only expensive holidays in exotic countries were available.

The trade with goods, which is the major element in the current account, also improved marginally - with the trade gap narrowing by 4.3% year-on-year to EUR 1.24 bln.

Notably, the balance of secondary incomes - standing for payments not related to the transfer of labor or capital, but grants and informal transfers - deteriorated in January to a deficit of EUR 127 mln from EUR 14 mln in January 2020. It is not a dramatic change for the overall CA balance, but it comes against expectations for more significant transfers from the European Union budget.

The non-residents' direct investment in Romania totaled EUR 363 mln in January compared with EUR 1,226 mln in January 2020. The FDI thus fully covered the CA gap, but this is not relevant given the seasonally better CA balance in the first month of the year.

Out of the total FDI, the equity (including the estimated net reinvestment of earnings) and intercompany lending recorded net values of EUR 531 mln and negative EUR 168 mln, respectively. In other words, local FDI companies returned EUR 168 mln worth of loans to their foreign parent groups.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Nuthawut Somsuk/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected]nia-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 08:04
Business

Romania’s CA gap narrows in Jan on fewer holidays abroad

17 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's current account deficit narrowed to EUR 239 million in January, down 37% compared to the same month of 2020.

The CA gap is seasonally small in the first month of the year; therefore, the improvement will not weigh much in the overall full-year balance.

The smaller volume of holidays Romanians spent abroad made a major positive impact on the CA balance improvement. The outflows for tourism services were only EUR 180 mln in the first month this year, compared to EUR 244 mln in the same month last year. As the ski slopes in Austria and other European countries were closed, only expensive holidays in exotic countries were available.

The trade with goods, which is the major element in the current account, also improved marginally - with the trade gap narrowing by 4.3% year-on-year to EUR 1.24 bln.

Notably, the balance of secondary incomes - standing for payments not related to the transfer of labor or capital, but grants and informal transfers - deteriorated in January to a deficit of EUR 127 mln from EUR 14 mln in January 2020. It is not a dramatic change for the overall CA balance, but it comes against expectations for more significant transfers from the European Union budget.

The non-residents' direct investment in Romania totaled EUR 363 mln in January compared with EUR 1,226 mln in January 2020. The FDI thus fully covered the CA gap, but this is not relevant given the seasonally better CA balance in the first month of the year.

Out of the total FDI, the equity (including the estimated net reinvestment of earnings) and intercompany lending recorded net values of EUR 531 mln and negative EUR 168 mln, respectively. In other words, local FDI companies returned EUR 168 mln worth of loans to their foreign parent groups.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Nuthawut Somsuk/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas