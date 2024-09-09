CTP appoints Jovan Radosavljevic as new managing director for Romania

CTP, Europe’s largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area, has appointed Jovan Radosavljevic as its new Managing Director for Romania.

Jovan will oversee CTP’s continued expansion in Romania, the second largest country in Central and Eastern Europe, and build on its existing 3 million sqm GLA portfolio of business parks in the country. CTP also has a 3.8 million sqm landbank in Romania for future development.

Jovan joins CTP from a major multinational beverage company, Coca-Cola, where he spent 26 years in different roles, including six years as the company’s Head of Operations in Romania. He also held other senior roles for the company including Sales Director for Romania and General Manager in North Macedonia.

“Bringing Jovan on board as our new MD for Romania is a great success for CTP. He has an outstanding track record, so we are excited that he has chosen to continue his professional journey with us and support our growth in this major rapidly expanding market. I know he will further support our positive and energetic culture, which coupled with his passion for business will drive our continued success in Romania,” said Remon Vos, CEO, CTP Group.

“I look forward to leading CTP in Romania as we develop new CTParks and expand existing ones, helping to support the country’s further economic expansion and enabling businesses to flourish,” said Jovan Radosavljevic, Managing Director for Romania at CTP.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CTP)