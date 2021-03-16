Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 08:19
Real Estate

Regional warehouse investor CTP earmarks EUR 250 mln for Romania

16 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

International real estate developer CTP, the largest warehouse owner in Romania, will direct to the country up to EUR 250 million out of the money it expects to raise through its initial public offering (IPO).

The group plans to raise between EUR 800 mln and EUR 1 bln through an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam.

The company wants to increase its local deposit portfolio by 25% by the end of the year.

With this in mind, it bought a plot of land in the southern part of Bucharest from Alpha Bank for a new logistics project, Remon Vos, CTP's CEO and majority shareholder, told Profit.ro.

"We have a portfolio of about 1.6 million square meters in Romania and over 300,000 square meters in development. We intend to reach 2 million square meters by the end of the year," said Remon Vos.

CTP has bought 20 hectares of land in the south of the city from Alpha Bank, where it intends to start a new development in the second half of this year, with 20,000 square meters in the first stage, Vos added.

CTP has developed strongly in the western part of Bucharest, mainly due to the availability of the road network and the connection with the rest of the country and with the Western European markets.

However, last year, the company began developing a new logistics park of 100,000 square meters in the northeast of the capital, in Stefanestii de Jos, where it has already delivered 20,000 square meters, and a similar area is under construction.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 16:59
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic, aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 08:19
Real Estate

Regional warehouse investor CTP earmarks EUR 250 mln for Romania

16 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

International real estate developer CTP, the largest warehouse owner in Romania, will direct to the country up to EUR 250 million out of the money it expects to raise through its initial public offering (IPO).

The group plans to raise between EUR 800 mln and EUR 1 bln through an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam.

The company wants to increase its local deposit portfolio by 25% by the end of the year.

With this in mind, it bought a plot of land in the southern part of Bucharest from Alpha Bank for a new logistics project, Remon Vos, CTP's CEO and majority shareholder, told Profit.ro.

"We have a portfolio of about 1.6 million square meters in Romania and over 300,000 square meters in development. We intend to reach 2 million square meters by the end of the year," said Remon Vos.

CTP has bought 20 hectares of land in the south of the city from Alpha Bank, where it intends to start a new development in the second half of this year, with 20,000 square meters in the first stage, Vos added.

CTP has developed strongly in the western part of Bucharest, mainly due to the availability of the road network and the connection with the rest of the country and with the Western European markets.

However, last year, the company began developing a new logistics park of 100,000 square meters in the northeast of the capital, in Stefanestii de Jos, where it has already delivered 20,000 square meters, and a similar area is under construction.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 16:59
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic, aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas