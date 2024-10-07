Sports

Romania’s Cristina Neagu becomes best scorer in Women's Handball Champions League history

07 October 2024

Romania’s soon-to-be retired handball player Cristina Neagu became the top scorer in the history of the Women's Handball Champions League on Sunday, October 6, after scoring 10 goals for CSM Bucharest in a home match against the Danish team Nykobing Falster Handbold.

The match ended in a close victory (27-26) for the Romanian team. More importantly, however, it brought Neagu to 1,155 goals in her EHF Champions League career, 10 more than Montenegro’s Jovanka Radicevic, according to Agerpres.

Cristina Neagu is currently only seventh in the top scorers ranking for this season, with 23 goals after four rounds. The leader is Norwegian Henny Ella Reistad (Team Esbjerg) with 39 goals, followed by Serbian Andjela Janjusevic (CS Rapid) with 29 goals, and Slovenian Elizabeth Omoregie (CSM Bucharest) with 26 goals. 

In December 2023, Cristina Neagu announced her retirement from the national team, following the squad's return from the World Championship held in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. Last month, Neagu, 36, also announced that the 2024-2025 season would be her last on the handball court. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristina Neagu on Facebook)

