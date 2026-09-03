Far-right party AUR seeks anti-corruption investigation into Romania’s SAFE defense program

Romania’s far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) filed a criminal complaint with the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) concerning the preparation and award of projects financed through the EU’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument. The party is asking prosecutors to investigate possible irregularities in the selection of companies, negotiations, financing, and implementation of the projects, Agerpres reported.

AUR, which has been in opposition, stressed that its allegations have not been established and called on prosecutors to determine whether any criminal offenses were committed. These could include abuse of office, false statements, forgery, using public office to favor certain parties, and offenses affecting the EU’s financial interests, the party said.

“When such sums are at stake, secrecy, the absence of a clear documentary trail and suspicions regarding the preferential treatment of certain economic operators cannot be overlooked,” AUR said.

The complaint asks prosecutors to identify the officials who drafted, endorsed, approved, or used relevant documents and to examine the complete procurement files.

Among the cases cited in the complaint are contracts and agreements involving German defense group Rheinmetall. AUR wants prosecutors to examine “the concentration of very high-value contracts awarded to the same industrial group, the way the specifications were drawn up, the companies that could have supplied equivalent products, the bids considered, the justification for any price changes, and the commitments regarding production and technology transfer.”

The party also raised questions about the rejection of a proposed project for 139 Piranha 5 armored personnel carriers and the redirection of funds to an infantry fighting vehicle program. It additionally cited an individual weapons system worth EUR 816.6 million and the roughly EUR 190-200 million OCCULT-AI project awarded to telecommunications company Digi.

Projects concerning drones, counter-drone systems, and naval contracts were also mentioned in the complaint.

AUR argued that insufficient public documentation had been provided on how companies were selected, according to the press release quoted by Agerpres. While acknowledging that some defense procurement information may be classified, the party said this should not prevent prosecutors from reviewing the decisions and supporting documents.

Romania received an initial EUR 2.5 billion payment under SAFE at the end of August, representing 15% of its total EUR 16.68 billion allocation. The country has the second-largest allocation among EU member states under the instrument.

Roughly EUR 4.2 billion of the allocation is intended for strategic road transport infrastructure, while the remainder will finance defense and security procurement and infrastructure projects. Further payments will depend on Romania meeting the agreed commitments and implementation milestones.

SAFE is a EUR 150 billion EU instrument providing long-term loans to member states for major defense investments, particularly joint procurement and projects involving equipment produced within the bloc.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)