Romania expresses full solidarity with Germany following Leipzig drone incident

The Romanian government expressed its full solidarity with Germany on Wednesday, September 2, following a drone incident at the Leipzig airport, which German authorities attributed to Russia.

On August 4, a drone carrying an explosive device was discovered at Leipzig/Halle Airport in eastern Germany, close to Ukrainian cargo planes. It failed to explode as the detonator was apparently faulty, and investigators suspect a second drone collided with a cargo aircraft nearby. A third drone was reportedly found near the airport 10 days later, according to the BBC.

The Leipzig/Halle Airport is used by Germany's military and NATO allies for the transport of military goods and also serves as a base for Ukraine's Antonov Airlines. According to European foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, the incident displays “the characteristics of an act of state-sponsored terrorism.”

German authorities linked the incident to the hybrid war carried out by Russia against European countries as part of the war in Ukraine. In reply, Russian president Vladimir Putin accused Germany of planting evidence meant to incriminate Russia.

In this context, Romanian foreign minister Oana Ţoiu said the country stands with Germany. “The Romanian government stands in full solidarity with Germany following the attribution of the Leipzig drone incident to the Russian state. This is another example of Russia’s provocative behavior towards the EU and its Member States,” the government said in a post on X.

“Following the conclusions of the German authorities that Russia bears responsibility for the drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport, we are acting collectively and firmly, as EU member states and NATO allies,” interim foreign minister Oana Ţoiu also said.

Ţoiu added that “Romania expresses its full solidarity with Germany and with the other European states that have witnessed hybrid activities, interference or reckless and persistent provocations from Russia, and Romania is among these countries.”

“Our message is clear: we will not tolerate Russia’s hybrid actions, and we will respond together. There will be no impunity. Deterrence requires both preparedness and the willingness to impose a real cost on the aggressor,” Oana Ţoiu further said.

She also decided to summon the Russian ambassador in Bucharest to provide explanations. A number of EU member states decided to do the same on Wednesday, September 2.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, 44 drones illegally entered Romanian airspace, and 4 of them were shot down.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Codrin Unici)