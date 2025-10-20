 

Strong demand from individual investors for Romania’s Cris-Tim shares

20 October 2025

The individual investors placed orders for RON 47.4 million (EUR 9.5 million) worth of shares put up for sale by cold cuts producer Cris-Tim (BVB: CHF) under the Bucharest Exchange IPO, according to Ziarul Financiar reporting after the first day of the public offering. Some 67% of the tranche for individual investors was thus already subscribed.

Retail investors can subscribe to shares for RON 17.5 per share, the maximum price in the offer, having allocated 4 million shares and a 5% discount in the first 4 days of the IPO. 

In total, Cris-Tim put up for sale 27.1 million shares, out of which 6.2 million are new shares that come on top of the pte-IPO number of 71 million shares.

The public offering, the largest of a family-owned entrepreneurial business in recent years, began on October 17 and is scheduled to end on October 28.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristina Ionescu/Dreamstime.com)

