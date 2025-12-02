Recently listed on Bucharest Exchange, Cris-Tim delivers 30% y/y profit growth

Cris-Tim Family Holding (BVB: CFH), the market leader in cold cuts and ready meals in Romania, reported revenues of RON 853.1 million (EUR 170 million) for the first nine months of 2025, a 3% y/y increase, supported by 5% growth in the Cold Cuts segment and a strong 21% advance in ready meals.

Profitability improved at a faster pace than revenues, with EBITDA rising 15% to RON 143.7 million and net profit increasing 30% to RON 82.6 million (EUR 16 million).

The company’s market capitalisation is RON 1.4 billion (EUR 280 million), resulting in a price-earnings ratio of under 13.

“Our first results as a public company underline a very clear direction: the business is growing, the fundamentals are strong, and the measures we took earlier in the year are delivering visible results. [...] This is the trajectory we outlined in the IPO: profitable growth, disciplined execution, and investments that strengthen the business for the long term.

Our priority now is to continue implementing our growth strategy by strengthening production capacity, deepening our logistics integration, and building the next chapter of Cris-Tim’s leadership in the Romanian food market,” stated Radu Timiș Jr., Chief Executive Officer at Cris-Tim Family Holding.

Throughout 2025, Cris-Tim advanced its long-term development plans. The Investalim program, one of the most significant industrial projects in the company’s history, has moved into the implementation phase, with construction of the new storage facilities beginning in November 2025. The program is set to modernise and expand production capacity in Filipeștii de Pădure, upgrade cold storage infrastructure, and create a more integrated logistics platform across categories.

At the same time, the company completed its Initial Public Offering in October 2025 on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and debuted on the Main Market of BVB on November 26. Through the IPO, Cris-Tim Family Holding secured additional capital to support its investment plan for the 2025–2030 period.

