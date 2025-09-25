Romanian cold cuts producer Cris-Tim reportedly plans Bucharest Exchange listing

Romanian cold cuts producer Cris-Tim is preparing for a public offering ahead of a listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), market sources told Bursa.ro. The transaction could take place as early as next month, with the company’s valuation estimated between EUR 200 million and EUR 250 million.

The company has not yet issued an official statement regarding its listing plans.

Cris-Tim Family Holding, controlled by founders Radu and Cristina Timiș, reported a turnover of RON 1.12 billion (over EUR 220 million)in 2024, up 11% from the previous year.

The net profit rose 32% y/y to RON 88 million (nearly EUR 18 million). By comparison, in 2022 the group posted a net profit of just RON 5.1 million.

Cris-Tim Family Holding is one of the semi-finalists in the 2024 edition of the BVB Arena programme, which supports Romanian companies in preparing for capital market financing.

If confirmed, the offering would mark one of the most significant listings on the Bucharest Stock Exchange this year, boosting the food sector’s presence on the market.

(Photo source: BVB)