Co-working spaces reopen in Bucharest, but with safety precautions

The co-working spaces in Bucharest have started to reopen after the coronavirus crisis, but both members and visitors have to respect several safety measures. For example, they have to wear masks and practice social distancing and disinfect their hands when using common areas such as the kitchen.

“Gradually and in compliance with very strict measures, Romanians began to return to work and resume their office work. In Bucharest, the co-working spaces reopened after being forced to put the lock on the door during the state of emergency. Freelancers, start-ups, and small entrepreneurs who use them must now work by new rules: practice social distancing, wear a mask, and sanitize their hands every time they use the kitchen or printers,” Commons Romania announced, according to News.ro.

Members are also recommended to use the stairs and not take the elevator if there are more than two people inside.

Commons rearranged the co-working spaces to ensure a distance of at least 1.5 meters between desks. It also set up additional offices on terraces and installed disinfectant dispensers at the entrance to workspaces, the kitchen, or the bathroom.

Impact Hub also announced that its three locations in Bucharest resumed activity on May 18. The company also rearranged the workspaces in line with the social distancing rules and took several measures to keep the members and visitors safe.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)