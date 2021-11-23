Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/23/2021 - 14:15
Social

Covid-19 vaccination coverage with at least one dose reaches 65% in Bucharest

23 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The vaccination coverage with at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine reached 65.2% in Bucharest, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, announced on November 23.

The counties of Cluj, Constanţa and Sibiu follow with a vaccination coverage exceeding 50%, while 23 other counties have a vaccination rate ranging between 40 and 50%. In another 13 counties, the rate is between 30 and 40%, and in two counties it is lower than 30%. In Covasna county, the vaccination rate stands at 29.15% and in Suceava, the Romanian region hardest hit at the beginning of the pandemic, at 28.2%, he announced.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, more than 7.6 million people received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, accounting for close to 40% of the country’s total population. Regarding the adult population, the percentage stands at 47.5%, well below the rate seen in EU member states, Gheorghiţă said.

“Regarding the vaccination coverage at a national level, at this point, there are more than 7.6 million people who received at least one vaccine dose and more than 7.2 million people fully vaccinated. As such, the vaccination rate with at least one dose in Romania’s total population of 19.3 million inhabitants, according to data from the National Statistics Institute, is of around 39.5%. Among the population older than 12, the vaccination rate is of 45%, and among those older than 18 of 47.5%,” he explained.

When it comes to age groups, the highest vaccination coverage is registered among those aged between 50 and 60 (54%), followed by those aged between 60 and 70 (51.2%). The coverage is close to 50% for those aged 20 to 50, while 25% of those older than 80 were vaccinated. Among children and teenagers, 36% of those aged 16 to 19 were vaccinated.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 11:10
02 November 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for October: A ship without a captain in the middle of the storm
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/23/2021 - 14:15
Social

Covid-19 vaccination coverage with at least one dose reaches 65% in Bucharest

23 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The vaccination coverage with at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine reached 65.2% in Bucharest, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, announced on November 23.

The counties of Cluj, Constanţa and Sibiu follow with a vaccination coverage exceeding 50%, while 23 other counties have a vaccination rate ranging between 40 and 50%. In another 13 counties, the rate is between 30 and 40%, and in two counties it is lower than 30%. In Covasna county, the vaccination rate stands at 29.15% and in Suceava, the Romanian region hardest hit at the beginning of the pandemic, at 28.2%, he announced.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, more than 7.6 million people received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, accounting for close to 40% of the country’s total population. Regarding the adult population, the percentage stands at 47.5%, well below the rate seen in EU member states, Gheorghiţă said.

“Regarding the vaccination coverage at a national level, at this point, there are more than 7.6 million people who received at least one vaccine dose and more than 7.2 million people fully vaccinated. As such, the vaccination rate with at least one dose in Romania’s total population of 19.3 million inhabitants, according to data from the National Statistics Institute, is of around 39.5%. Among the population older than 12, the vaccination rate is of 45%, and among those older than 18 of 47.5%,” he explained.

When it comes to age groups, the highest vaccination coverage is registered among those aged between 50 and 60 (54%), followed by those aged between 60 and 70 (51.2%). The coverage is close to 50% for those aged 20 to 50, while 25% of those older than 80 were vaccinated. Among children and teenagers, 36% of those aged 16 to 19 were vaccinated.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 11:10
02 November 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for October: A ship without a captain in the middle of the storm
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange