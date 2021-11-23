Covid-19 vaccination coverage with at least one dose reaches 65% in Bucharest

The vaccination coverage with at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine reached 65.2% in Bucharest, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, announced on November 23.

The counties of Cluj, Constanţa and Sibiu follow with a vaccination coverage exceeding 50%, while 23 other counties have a vaccination rate ranging between 40 and 50%. In another 13 counties, the rate is between 30 and 40%, and in two counties it is lower than 30%. In Covasna county, the vaccination rate stands at 29.15% and in Suceava, the Romanian region hardest hit at the beginning of the pandemic, at 28.2%, he announced.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, more than 7.6 million people received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, accounting for close to 40% of the country’s total population. Regarding the adult population, the percentage stands at 47.5%, well below the rate seen in EU member states, Gheorghiţă said.

“Regarding the vaccination coverage at a national level, at this point, there are more than 7.6 million people who received at least one vaccine dose and more than 7.2 million people fully vaccinated. As such, the vaccination rate with at least one dose in Romania’s total population of 19.3 million inhabitants, according to data from the National Statistics Institute, is of around 39.5%. Among the population older than 12, the vaccination rate is of 45%, and among those older than 18 of 47.5%,” he explained.

When it comes to age groups, the highest vaccination coverage is registered among those aged between 50 and 60 (54%), followed by those aged between 60 and 70 (51.2%). The coverage is close to 50% for those aged 20 to 50, while 25% of those older than 80 were vaccinated. Among children and teenagers, 36% of those aged 16 to 19 were vaccinated.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

