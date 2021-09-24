Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
COVID-19 travel: Austria, Croatia join Romania’s red list

24 September 2021
Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on September 23 the new list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate.

Several countries/territories were moved to the red travel list, namely Croatia, Latvia, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, New Caledonia, Gibraltar, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Curacao.

Meanwhile, countries such as Greece, Cyprus, Norway, and Liechtenstein were moved from the red to the yellow list following a decrease in the COVID-19 incidence rate.

Slovakia, Luxembourg, and Canada are also on the new yellow list, but because their COVID-19 incidence rate has increased. They were previously rated as green countries.

Portugal, Iceland, Japan, Monaco, Lebanon, Iraq, Eswatini, East Timor and the British Virgin Islands are now rated as green.

The new lists, valid starting September 29 at 00:00, are available here.

The same decision also increased, from 6 to 12 years old, the age from which children are exempt from the quarantine requirement and the obligation to show an RT-PCR test, Digi24 reported.

(Photo source: Adrian Copos/Dreamstime.com)

