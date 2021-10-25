Romania’s interim Govt. enforces sanitary restrictions as of October 25

Romania’s interim Government introduced new sanitary restrictions, to be enforced as of October 25, by amending the Government Order 1.090/2021- that prolonged at that time for 30 days the state of alert, in the sense proposed by the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU).

The Government Order that introduces new restrictions is debatable under two aspects: it is issued by an interim Government (that has limited power and is banned from pursuing new policies), and it restricts freedoms (that can be done only by law).

Pressed by the time, the acting prime minister Florin Citu bent the regulations and enforced the new restrictions, most likely hoping to have a valid Government in office as soon as possible - meaning before the Constitutional Court invalidates the Government’s Orders.

The new restrictions include a 22:00-05:00 night curfew except for those vaccinated or recovered after Covid-19 (with exceptions, tests not accepted, Art.1 alin (1)) and the mandatory wearing face masks in indoor and outdoor public venues.

The access to public places such as shopping malls or HoReCa units is conditioned on the pass demonstrating the vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 (tests not accepted, Art.4/alin (1) CNSU decision).

The churches and other religious premises, as well as food stores not located inside shopping malls, are open for free access (not conditioned on Covid pass).

The activity of restaurants and cafes is banned during 21:00-05:00, and the operators are compelled to restrict their operations to 50% of their capacity.

The bars are banned from operating over the next 30 days. Visitors’ access to public institutions or firms is conditioned on the Covid-19 pass (tests accepted). The events such as weddings are banned.

