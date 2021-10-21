Profile picture for user andreich
RO president Iohannis announces tight restrictions as of October 25

21 October 2021
All pupils in Romania will go on vacation for two weeks, starting Monday, October 25. The access to most activities will be allowed only based on the green Covid certificate, night quarantine will be established for non-vaccinated people, and the mask will become mandatory in all public areas.

The new restrictions were announced on Wednesday, October 20, by president Klaus Iohannis.

President Iohannis said these are just a few examples, adding that the restrictions will be set by the Government on Friday at the latest. The restrictions will come into force on Monday.

The president has called on people to get vaccinated again, saying this is the way to get rid of the pandemic.

“Until then, until you are convinced to get vaccinated, unfortunately, we need restrictions by which we can take care of the most vulnerable,” president Iohannis explained, quoted by Hotnews.ro

