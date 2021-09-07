Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count keeps climbing, exceeds 2,000

Romania recorded 2,033 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number since end-April.

The cases were reported after 45,430 tests (17,078 RT-PCR tests and 28,352 rapid tests) were performed over the same interval, the authorities announced in the daily report.

The highest number of daily cases was recorded in Bucharest (314), where the incidence rate now stands at 1.14 per 1,000 inhabitants. Timiș county added 106 cases, Constanța 91, Satu Mare 85, and Suceava 81.

Forty-eight Covid-19 patients died during the past 24 hours, bringing the toll since the start of the pandemic to 34,762. Of those who died in the past 24 hours, one was in the 10 to 19 age group, one in the 30 to 39 group, one in the 40 to 49 group, seven in the 50 to 59 group, 11 in the 60 to 69 group, 13 in the 70 to 70 age group, and 14 were older than 80. Forty-five of them had previous medical conditions.

A total of 3,527 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 426 of them to intensive care units. Of the total admitted patients, 101 are minors, with six of them admitted to intensive care units.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,109,076 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country, and 1,059,637 patients have recovered.

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dreamstime)

