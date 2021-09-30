Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count reaches new record high

Romania recorded 12,032 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic and the first time the daily tally exceeds 12,000.

More than 2,300 cases (2,308) were reported in Bucharest, while Timiș county added 729 cases, Iași 691, Ilfov 521, Cluj county 515, and Constanța and Prahova more than 400 each.

A total of 176 patients with Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 37,041 since the start of the pandemic. Two deaths were recorded in the 0 to 9 years age group, five in the 30-39 group, ten in the 40-49 group, 12 in the 50-59 group, 32 in the 60-69 group, 62 in the 70-79 group, and 53 in the over 80 group. Of those who passed away, 165 had previous medical conditions, and 163 were not vaccinated, the authorities announced.

The number of Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals in the country reached 12,168, with 1,364 of them admitted to intensive care units. Of the admitted patients, 315 are minors, 16 of them admitted to intensive care units.

A total of 67,976 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours: 25,581 RT-PCR tests and 42,395 rapid tests.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,233,668 cases have been reported, and 1,118,816 patients have recovered.

(Photo: Akvaphoto2012/ Dreamstime)

