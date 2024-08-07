Romania reports spike in Covid-19 cases

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) announced that 5,370 Covid-19 cases were recorded between July 29 and August 4, an increase of 55.8% compared to the previous week.

During the same interval, 13 deaths were also recorded in cases with comorbidities.

A total of 1,716 of the cases were of re-infected patients, INSP said.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 3.5 million cases have been registered in Romania, and 68,995 people diagnosed with Covid-19 died.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2021, the country was reporting more than 15,000 cases per day.

(Photo: Ilzekalve/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com