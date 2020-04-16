Ro Insider
Coronavirus cases in Romania jump to over 7,700
16 April 2020
Romania recorded 491 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 7,707 on Thursday, April 16, at 13:00, the Strategic Communication Group at the Interior Affairs Minister announced.

Out of the total cases, 1,357 people were declared cured and were discharged from the hospital.

At the same time, 392 patients died. They had been admitted to hospitals in Dolj, Bucharest, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiș, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomița, Bistrița-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Vrancea, Galați, Caraș-Severin, Mureș, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeș, Vaslui, Botoșani, Alba, Sălaj, Brașov, Mehedinți, Teleorman and Gorj.

A total of 243 Covid-19 patients are currently admitted to intensive care units.

Furthermore, 79,629 tests had been carried out nation-wide by April 16,

Throughout Romania, 22,866 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while 60,697 were under isolation at home and monitored by doctors.

Outside of Romania, 718 Romanian citizens tested positive for Covid-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 55 Romanian citizens died abroad because of the infection.

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

