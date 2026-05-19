Court greenlights sale procedure for Romanian steel mill Liberty Galati

The Galati Court approved the amended plan to sell the assets of Romanian steel group Liberty Galati (under pre-insolvency procedures), thus paving the way for the resumption of the auction for one of the most important industrial assets in Romania, the consortium of practitioners Euro Insol – CITR announced on Monday, May 18.

The auction will take place on June 19, 2026, and targets both the steel plant belonging to Liberty Galati and the pipe factory belonging to Liberty Tubular Products Galati.

The starting price is EUR 444 million (for Liberty Galati) and EUR 18.986 million (for Liberty Tubular Products Galati).

The new stage of the procedure comes after the technical update of the market value and the redefinition of the perimeter of the assets included in the sale process.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)