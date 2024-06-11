Countdown to Techsylvania 2024: Secure your spot now!

News from Companies

As the days count down to the highly anticipated Techsylvania 2024, excitement is building for an extraordinary gathering of innovators, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts. Scheduled for June 26-27 at Cluj Innovation Park, this year's event promises to be the most groundbreaking yet.

With a stellar lineup of speakers, unique opportunities for startups, and a chance to engage with the brightest minds in technology, Techsylvania 2024 is the place to be. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this transformative event—buy your tickets now before prices increase on June 15!

Meet the Visionaries Shaping Our Future

Techsylvania 2024 proudly announces a stellar roster of confirmed speakers who are at the forefront of innovation:

QuHarrison Terry : Growth Marketing at Mark Cuban Companies. Terry's expertise in growth marketing has helped scale numerous startups and his insights will be invaluable for anyone looking to amplify their business.

: Growth Marketing at Mark Cuban Companies. Terry's expertise in growth marketing has helped scale numerous startups and his insights will be invaluable for anyone looking to amplify their business. Christyl Johnson : Deputy Director for Technology & Research Investments at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. With a rich background in aerospace and technology, Johnson will share cutting-edge developments and insights from NASA’s most ambitious projects.

: Deputy Director for Technology & Research Investments at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. With a rich background in aerospace and technology, Johnson will share cutting-edge developments and insights from NASA’s most ambitious projects. Shervin Pishevar : Co-Founder and Managing Director of Sofreh Capital. Pishevar, a visionary investor with a track record of backing groundbreaking companies, will discuss the future of venture capital and innovation.

: Co-Founder and Managing Director of Sofreh Capital. Pishevar, a visionary investor with a track record of backing groundbreaking companies, will discuss the future of venture capital and innovation. Sacha Dragic : Founder of Superbet, Romania's second unicorn. Dragic’s journey in creating a billion-dollar enterprise offers inspiring lessons for entrepreneurs aiming to scale their ventures.

: Founder of Superbet, Romania's second unicorn. Dragic’s journey in creating a billion-dollar enterprise offers inspiring lessons for entrepreneurs aiming to scale their ventures. Nina Jane Patel: Metaverse Expert at Interpol. Patel's deep understanding of the metaverse and its implications for security and innovation will provide attendees with a unique perspective on the digital future.

Exclusive Opportunities for Startups

Techsylvania 2024 isn’t just a conference—it’s a launchpad for the next generation of startups. Take advantage of these unparalleled opportunities:

Office Hours With Investors

Get ready to meet and pitch to some of the world's most influential investors during the new Investors Office Hours. This is your chance to secure the investment that could propel your startup to new heights.

Exclusive 1:1 with The Garage Leaders: Engage with leading figures from Saudi Arabia’s tech and finance sectors who are eager to discover and invest in promising startups.

Engage with leading figures from Saudi Arabia’s tech and finance sectors who are eager to discover and invest in promising startups. 1:1 Sessions with Phaze Ventures’ Co-founder: Phaze Ventures specializes in early-stage investments across Deeptech, AI, and Web3. Don’t miss this chance to discuss your innovative ideas with experts in these cutting-edge fields.

Phaze Ventures specializes in early-stage investments across Deeptech, AI, and Web3. Don’t miss this chance to discuss your innovative ideas with experts in these cutting-edge fields. 30 min 1:1 Session with Bogy Skowronski from FounderPartners: Gain insights and advice from a dynamic team of serial founders based in Silicon Valley, and explore potential partnerships that could transform your business.

Startup Alley

Showcase your startup at Techsylvania’s Startup Alley, a dedicated space for budding enterprises to present their technologies. This is where startups can connect with potential business partners, talent, and media.

Past editions have seen participation from investors managing venture capital funds worth over USD 10 billion. In 2020 alone, the event attracted investors managing funds totaling USD 3 billion. Participation in Startup Alley is open to startups with fewer than 10 employees and a product ready to showcase, making it the ideal platform for launching new products and gaining crucial exposure.

Secure Your Tickets Today!

Techsylvania 2024 is an event you cannot afford to miss. With less than a month to go, now is the time to secure your spot at regular prices. As a special incentive for readers, Techsylvania is offering a 25% discount on Builder and Premium Tickets with the code "Tech25" This discount opens the doors to even more individuals, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to participate in this transformative event. Get yours HERE.

Join us at Cluj Innovation Park on June 26-27 for an unforgettable experience of learning, networking, and innovation. Buy your tickets now and be part of the future at Techsylvania 2024!

Among Techyslvania`s supporters of innovation and technology are: UniCredit Bank, Google, Happening, Hasna, Deloitte Technology Delivery Center si L'Oreal Groupe, eBury, MTD Technology, METRO.digital, PPC, Accenture, L’oreal, Profi, United Media Services, FreshByte, Laurentiu, Laurentiu si Asociatii

Techsylvania is the largest technology growth platform in Romania and one of the most significant technology events in Eastern Europe. Specialists from all over the world discuss revolutionary ideas in a space that facilitates valuable interactions between large companies in Romania, entrepreneurs, startups, and investment funds. The event was created in 2014 by Oana Petruș and Vlad Ciurcă. The number of participants in the event increases annually, with over 5,000 participants present at the last edition.

*This is a Press release.